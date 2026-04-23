South Africa: Legendary Congolese Artist Ferré Gola Set To Perform In Joburg Next Month

Johannesburg, South Africa – Music lovers across South Africa are in for an unforgettable cultural moment as legendary Congolese superstar Ferre Gola prepares to take the stage in Johannesburg for his first-ever performance in the city this coming May.

Widely celebrated as one of Africa's most influential and soulful voices, Ferre Gola has built a remarkable career spanning decades, earning global acclaim for his rich vocals, emotionally resonant lyrics, and mastery of rumba and soukous. Known to fans as "Le Padre," his music has transcended borders, uniting audiences across the continent and beyond.

Set to take place on Saturday, 16th May at Gold Reef City, this landmark live acoustic performance marks a significant milestone, not only for Ferre Gola but for the vibrant African music scene in South Africa. Fans can expect a powerful live showcase featuring some of his most beloved hits, delivered with the passion and elegance that have defined his legacy.

Having recently sold out at the Accor Arena in Paris, Ferre is well known for his world-class productions that celebrate African excellence, culture, and musical heritage. His first show in Johannesburg is expected to draw fans from across the country and the Southern African region, making it one of the most anticipated live music events of the season.

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"This is not just another concert, it's a cultural African moment, a celebration of African talent at its best," said the event promoter Bob Richard Makandalele. "Ferre Gola's arrival in Johannesburg is long overdue, and we are proud to bring this iconic artist to South African audiences for the very first time."

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SHOW

DATE Saturday, 16th May 2026

VENUE Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City

TIME 6pm

TICKETS Avail at Webticket HERE

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned and secure their tickets early, as demand is expected to be exceptionally high.