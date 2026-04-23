South Africa: More Than Half of South African Children Live in Poverty

Statistics South Africa says many children under 17 live in poverty and lack food, water, proper housing and good schooling.

The child support grant is only R580, which is much less than the new R855 needed for basic survival food.

Nomvula is a mother of three from Diepsloot. She said she sometimes gives her children pap and sugar for supper because that is all she has. She buys bread on credit from her local spaza shop. She said she often goes to bed hungry so her children can eat.

More than six in every ten children in South Africa share her struggle. According to the Stats SA 2025/2026 report on Poverty Lines, 62.1% of children under the age of 17 live in poverty. This means they do not have basic things like food, water, a proper home, healthcare or schooling.

The report says a person now needs at least R855 a month just to buy enough food to stay alive. To live a basic life, a person needs R2,846 a month.

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The Sassa child support grant is only R580 a month. This is much lower than the food poverty line. Prices for mealie meal, oil, bread and electricity are going up faster than grants and wages.

Data shows that child hunger and poor growth are worst in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KZN. Families in rural areas and those living on a single grant struggle the most.

Research shows that a basic basket of healthy food for a family now costs more than R5,000. This is more than double what many families earn.

Community groups say that children who are hungry or drop out of school will cost the country more in the future. For many children, the high cost of living means an empty plate on the table every night.