Uganda: Fuel Crisis Hits Tororo As Prices Surge

A deepening fuel crisis is taking a heavy toll on residents of Tororo, with motorists now resorting to jerrycans in a desperate search for fuel to sustain their daily activities.

Across the town, riders and drivers are moving from one filling station to another with containers in hand.

What may appear at first glance to be a search for water is, in reality, a frantic hunt for fuel amid worsening shortages.

Some motorists have travelled from distant villages, hoping to secure fuel before prices climb even higher.

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The situation comes as pump prices continue to surge, rising from about Shs5,000 per litre to nearly Shs7,000 at the few stations that still have supply.

In some rural areas, prices have reportedly hit as high as Shs10,000 per litre.

"In the villages, fuel is now sold at Shs10,000. That's why I have come to town with these jerrycans to buy and stock," said motorist Robert Ochwo.

For some, the situation has turned dire. Several riders have been left stranded along roadsides after running out of fuel before reaching their destinations, forcing them to turn to the black market.

Vehicle owners say the crisis has disrupted their operations, with many reporting that they have not worked for the past two days as customers shy away due to high transport charges.

"Look at my colleagues, many are idle during the day. This wasn't the case before, but now it is happening openly," said Charles Owino, a special hire driver.

Even those who manage to get work say conditions are increasingly difficult and, in some cases, tragic.

"A day ago, I was transporting a patient to the hospital, but we ran out of fuel on the way. I tried calling around Tororo for fuel but failed. I even opted to get some from Kenya, but by the time it came, the patient had died," recounted Denis Etiang, another special hire driver.

Taxi operators say the skyrocketing fuel prices have left them with no option but to consider increasing transport fares in order to stay afloat.

"With the current fare of Shs25,000 to Kampala, there is nothing left to save. That is why many drivers are abandoning their vehicles. We must increase transport costs starting tomorrow," said Muhammed Mwima, chairperson of Tororo Taxi Park.

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As the crisis deepens, transport operators and residents are calling on the government to urgently intervene and stabilise fuel prices before the situation worsens further.