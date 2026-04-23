Zimbabwe: 'No Remorse - ' Zimbabwean Gets 15 Years for Murder of Fellow Countryman in South Africa

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A 42-year-old Zimbabwean national has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for the murder of his fellow countryman in South Africa.

Leonard Khoza appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where the sentence was handed down.

Khoza was further sentenced to two years' imprisonment for contravening immigration laws by being in the country illegally.

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The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently and that Khoza be deported to his country of origin upon completion of his sentence.

Khoza was sentenced for the murder of fellow Zimbabwean national Aluwisi Verengere.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on the evening of 4 February 2023.

Verengere and a group of other Zimbabwean nationals were gathered behind Virgin Active in Wonderboom where some were playing cards while others were consuming alcohol.

During this time, Verengere realised that his cellphone was missing and requested a search of those who were with him.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said while some of the individuals consented to being searched, Khoza and his two brothers refused.

"Following their refusal, Verengere indicated that he would consult a traditional healer to identify and bewitch the person responsible for taking his phone. This led to an altercation between Khoza and the deceased.

"During the altercation, Khoza picked up a stone and threw it at Verengere, striking him on the head. The deceased collapsed and was later declared dead at the scene," Mahanjana said.

Khoza was arrested on 4 August 2023, five months after the incident and has remained in custody since.

In court, Khoza pleaded not guilty, denying he committed the offence, claiming he was not in South Africa at the time.

"However, regional court prosecutor Lufuno Manena led the evidence of two eyewitnesses who were present at the scene, successfully proving the state's case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"During sentencing, the defence requested the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment, citing that Khoza is a first offender.

Mahanjana said the state opposed this request, arguing that the offence was serious and that Khoza had shown no remorse, as he continued to deny responsibility even after conviction.

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"Magistrate Pieter Nel agreed with the state, finding that Khoza had demonstrated no remorse and that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence. The court accordingly imposed the sentence of 15 years' imprisonment," Mahanjana said.

The NPA has welcomed the judgment.