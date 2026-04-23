Uganda: Hoima Vice Chairperson Released On Bond in Job Sale Scandal

22 April 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Alan Mwesigwa

Police in Hoima City have released the district vice chairperson, Hellen Mulumba, on bond following her arrest over allegations of extorting Shs 16.5 million from a job seeker.

Mulumba was arrested on Monday after it was alleged that she received the money from a youth, promising to help secure employment within the district. The job reportedly never materialized, prompting the complainant to report the matter to police.

The identity of the victim has been withheld due to ongoing investigations.

Julius Hakiza, spokesperson for the Albertine Region Police, confirmed that Mulumba was released on police bond on Tuesday afternoon.

He noted that investigations are still ongoing and that the suspect is required to report regularly to police as inquiries continue.

Hakiza also revealed that several other officials and politicians in the district are under investigation over similar allegations involving the extortion of job seekers.

The case adds to growing concerns over job-related fraud, where vulnerable job seekers are targeted with false promises of employment in exchange for money.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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