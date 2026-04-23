Rwanda: Musoni Eyes Continental Breakthrough With Police VC

Having previously competed as a player, Fred Musoni is now preparing to lead Police VC as head coach at the upcoming African Club Championship, confident that Rwandan teams--especially his own--are ready to compete at the highest level.

The 34-year-old tactician enjoyed a successful playing career, representing Rwanda three times at the continental tournament with APR VC. With this year's edition set to take place in Kigali from April 22 to May 3, Musoni believes the time has come for local clubs to make a stronger impact on the African stage.

ALSO READ: How prepared are Rwandan clubs for CAVB Club Championship?

"We're no longer newcomers at this level. Hosting the tournament gives us a huge opportunity, especially with the support from the federation and the Ministry. As Police VC, I can say we are about 90 percent ready to mount a strong challenge," he told Times Sport.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among the four Rwandan representatives--APR VC, Kepler VC, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC and Police VC--Musoni is the only local coach leading a team in the 47th edition of the competition.

ALSO READ: Matheus rejoins Police VC ahead of CAVB Champions League in Kigali

He joins a notable group of Rwandan coaches who have both played and coached at this level, including Eric Gakwaya, Jean Luc Ndayikengurukiye, Fidele Nyirimana (currently with Police WVC), and Elia Mutabazi of Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA).

Musoni added that Police VC will rely on their strong domestic form, having reached this season's league finals, as they prepare for the continental challenge. He also highlighted the addition of Brazilian outside hitter Matheus Bettim as a boost to the squad.

"He is the only new player, but he is already familiar with the team. Our chemistry, combined with experienced players we can depend on, will be crucial," he said.

Police VC will look to key players such as setter Brian Melly, opposite attacker Elphas Makuto, and Ugandan hitter Gideon Angiro, while young prospect Patrick Niyonkuru is expected to seize the opportunity to shine on the continental stage.