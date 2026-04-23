Rwanda: One for the Charts - Fresh Rwandan Tracks to Add to Your Playlist

23 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Tonny Mwiseneza

Music choices this week don't point to a single direction. Moving through different playlists and platforms, there's a steady mix of songs that have been around for a while and others starting to appear more often.

The rotation reflects both familiar names maintaining presence and newer releases gradually finding their way into regular listening.

The New Times picks the most popular songs currently making the rounds.

Come On - Mike Kayihura

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EMBED: Mike Kayihura - Come on (Official video)

Mike Kayihura marks his return with Come On, his first solo single in nearly five years and part of his upcoming EP 'Intwaza.'

The slow-vibe track has accumulated over 60,000 YouTube views in under a week. It was produced by Muriroo, mixed and mastered by Bob Pro, and the visuals were directed by Harris.

AYAYAAH - Element Eleeeh ft. Bien & Joshua Baraka

EMBED: Element Eleéeh - AYAYAAH Ft Bien, Joshua Baraka (Lyric Video)

Element Eleeeh teamed up with two of the top East African artistes Bien and Joshua Baraka. He also took it to his hands, producing the afro-beat mixed kompa track.

We Made It - Nel Ngabo & Platini P

EMBED: Nel Ngabo & Platini P - We made it

One of eight tracks from the duo's joint album Vibranium, the song's video revisits defining moments from both artistes' careers.

It was produced by Davydenko and directed by Roddy Ray.

Kare m'Umuseke - Ben & Chance

EMBED: KARE M'UMUSEKE - Ben & Chance (Official Live Video)

Released a day before the couple's Easter concert at BK Arena, the track has quickly become a gospel favourite, accumulating over 380,000 YouTube views within its first two weeks.

It was produced by Khrisau and the video was directed by Kavoma.

Msingi - Papi Clever & Dorcas

EMBED: MSINGI - PAPI CLEVER & DORCAS (Official video)

The Swahili gospel track is gaining steady traction beyond Rwanda's borders, its composition language giving it broader reach across the East African region.

It was produced by Ishimwe and directed by Musinga.

Extra Stamina - Diez Dola

Diez Dola - EXTRA STAMINA (Official Music Video)

Despite having been out for some time, Extra Stamina continues to top charts and feature regularly in DJ sets around Kigali.

Part of Diez Dola's debut album Propaganda, due in June, the song has surpassed two million YouTube views.

It was produced by Element Eleeeh.

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