Zimbabwe, Botswana Seal 11 Deals to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

ZIMBABWE and Botswana have signed eleven agreements aimed at strengthening ties in key sectors during the fifth session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Harare, Wednesday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart Duma Boko oversaw the signing of the agreements.

The deals cover areas including defence, trade and investment, immigration, support for small businesses, air search and rescue services, aircraft accident investigations and correctional services.

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Speaking at the close of the session, Mnangagwa said the outcomes of the meeting signalled a shift towards stronger economic ties.

"The outcomes of this Session are both instructive and forward-looking. They demonstrate our shared resolve to transform our longstanding political relations into a more dynamic, results-driven economic partnership," he said.

Mnangagwa stressed the need to urgently implement the signed agreements.

"The agreements and Memoranda of Understanding signed today must now serve as instruments for accelerated trade, enhanced investment flows, industrial collaboration and sustainable development," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa called on ministers and senior officials from both countries to move quickly in putting the deals into action.

"The task before us is clear. We must move with urgency from agreement to implementation," he said.

He highlighted key priorities including the operationalisation of the Plumtree/Ramokgwebana One-Stop Border Post, removal of non-tariff barriers, and fast-tracking infrastructure projects such as rail links and logistics corridors.

"The credibility of this Bi-National Commission will be judged not by the number of agreements we sign, but by the speed, quality and impact of their implementation," he said.

Mnangagwa also underscored the importance of private sector involvement, urging both countries to promote joint ventures and expand investment opportunities in sectors such as mining, energy, manufacturing, tourism and infrastructure.

He said closer cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, education and security was key to improving livelihoods and boosting regional integration.

"As we move forward, let us remain guided by our common vision of inclusive growth, prosperity and sustainable development," Mnangagwa said.

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For his part, Boko said the agreements lay a firm foundation for practical collaboration between the two nations, while stressing the need for swift implementation to unlock shared economic potential.

Zimbabwe and Botswana are expected to review progress on the agreements at the next BNC session to be held in Botswana.