Malawi: Misa Calls Out Namalomba - 'No Phone Interviews' Order Threatens Public's Right to Know

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi has sharply rebuked Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu Namalomba over his decision to stop granting phone interviews to journalists, warning that the move strikes at the heart of transparency and public accountability.

MISA Malawi chairperson Golden Matonga did not mince words, describing the directive as a dangerous step backwards that risks choking the flow of information between government and citizens.

At the center of the row is Namalomba's announcement--made via Facebook--that he will no longer entertain phone interviews, claiming his remarks are often distorted. But MISA says shutting the door on journalists is not a solution--it is an escalation.

"Journalists thrive because of access to duty bearers. The ability of journalists to reach out to them is what enables clarity on various issues," Matonga said, underscoring that cutting off that access only deepens confusion rather than correcting it.

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The media body warned that restricting direct engagement undermines the very mechanism that ensures Malawians are accurately informed about government policies, decisions, and national issues. In a country already grappling with information gaps, MISA argues, the minister's stance risks widening the disconnect between leadership and the public.

Matonga pushed back on the justification of "misrepresentation," arguing that if there are concerns about accuracy, the answer lies in engagement--not avoidance.

"We would like to see the minister and the media engage if there are issues that have pushed him to make this position. It is only through dialogue that people can understand one another," he said.

MISA further stressed that direct access to public officials is not a privilege for journalists--but a public good that enables citizens to hold power to account.

In a clear signal that it is ready to confront the issue head-on, MISA Malawi says it will seek an urgent engagement with Namalomba, pressing him to reverse the decision and restore open lines of communication.

"MISA Malawi will engage the minister to see to it that he continues doing his job in a manner that helps the country understand government policies, as direct engagement with journalists is one of the ways that ensures effective communication," Matonga added.

The standoff now sets up a critical test: whether the Ministry of Information will reopen access--or entrench a position that critics say risks silencing scrutiny at a time when the public needs answers the most.