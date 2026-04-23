Africa: The AU Commission Chairperson Welcomes the Progress On Humanitarian Access and Judicial Protection, Prisoner Release and Ceasefire Oversight On Eastern DRC Peace Process

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, welcomes the progress in efforts, on Saturday, 18 April 2026, to facilitate humanitarian access and secure the release of prisoners, reached between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the AFC/M23 Movement, following talks held in Montreux, Switzerland, under the Doha Peace Process.

The Chairperson expresses the hope that this progress--would enable rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access, as well as the release of prisoners within ten days, thus representing a significant step forward in protecting civilian populations and strengthening trust between the parties. This will give renewed momentum to the African Union's ongoing efforts to end the conflict and promote lasting stability in eastern DRC and across the Great Lakes region.

The Chairperson of the Commission strongly encourages the parties to ensure the full, timely, and good-faith implementation of their commitments, to finalise the Humanitarian Protocol and the other outstanding protocols, and to continue constructive dialogue toward a peaceful, comprehensive, and durable resolution of the conflict, which continues to severely affect the Great Lakes region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Further, the AUC Chairperson commends the mediation efforts of the State of Qatar, as well as the support of the United States, the Republic of Togo as AU Mediator, Switzerland as host of the latest round of peace talks, the United Nations, and all other partners, for contributing positively to the outcome in Montreux, aimed at finalizing the Doha Framework for the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.