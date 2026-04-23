Namibia: SKW Youth Tournament This Weekend

23 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Excitement is building as one of Namibia's premier youth football tournaments draws closer.

This weekend, the SKW fields will come alive as more than 60 teams compete across age categories from U7 to U15. Supporters can expect a weekend filled with talent, determination, and unforgettable moments on the pitch.

Hosted by SKW Football Club, the SKW Youth Tournament continues to play an important role in promoting youth development, sportsmanship, and community spirit through football.

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Each year, it provides young players with a valuable platform to grow, compete, and enjoy the game they love.

"A special word of appreciation goes to long-standing sponsor RFS Fund Administrators for their unwavering commitment to the tournament and to youth football in Namibia. Their continued partnership has helped ensure the success and growth of this prestigious event over many years" SKW says in a press release.

Speaking on the sponsorship, RFS director Kai Friedrich says they are proud to be associated with such a respected tournament and with SKW Football Club in supporting the future of Namibian football.

He adds that creating opportunities for young players to showcase their ability remains at the heart of their vision.

With football ahead and strong support behind the scenes, the 2026 edition promises to be another memorable celebration of youth sport.

The tournament starts tomorrow and continues through to Sunday at the SKW fields.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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