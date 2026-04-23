Namibia: Kamatuka Ready for Historic Nedbank Cup Final

Namibian forward Joslin Kamatuka has opened up about his journey from a lengthy injury layoff to the Nedbank Cup final with Durban City FC, where they will face TS Galaxy on 2 May.

The 34-year-old winger is set to feature in his first-ever major cup final and is now confident of lifting the trophy after regaining full fitness.

Kamatuka's road to the final has not been smooth. Having missed the earlier round of 32 against Chippa United due to an injury, he only returned to action in the round of 16 against Upington City and the quarter-finals against Golden Arrows, both high-pressure knockout matches that demanded immediate impact.

"It was difficult for me because I lacked match fitness, and the tempo of the game was already high," he says. "Plus, it was in Upington at 43 degrees. But I was eager to get back on the pitch after being out for nearly four months."

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Kamatuka reveals that his absence was due to a persistent hamstring injury that worsened over time, forcing him to step away from the game to properly recover.

"I had been playing with a strained hamstring since last season, and it just got worse because I never gave myself time to heal properly," he explains. "After a concussion incident in December, I told the chairman I couldn't continue forcing myself anymore because I wasn't running the way I used to."

He adds: "I went into rehabilitation from December. It was extremely frustrating and difficult for me to even be at training, not to mention attending home matches. I had to make peace with myself, with my body, mentally as well, and just focus on rehab."

Despite the setback, Kamatuka credits his family and close friends for helping him stay grounded during the tough period.

"The support from my parents and my daughter kept me going. Also, fellow Namibians like Elmo Kambindu, Riaan !Hanamub and Edward Maova, who are based here, were really good for me. We stood by each other. At the time Elmo was also going through the same process, so we had each other. I'm grateful for them."

Durban City's cup run has been dramatic, with three consecutive knockout rounds decided via penalty shootouts - moments Kamatuka admits tested the team's nerves.

"Penalties are always nerve-wracking," he says. "But our goalkeeper is very good at it, so we always felt we had a better chance because he would save at least two penalties."

He highlights the quarter-final clash against Golden Arrows as the most intense encounter.

"I'd say the most stressful one was Golden Arrows because it's a KZN derby. It's all about bragging rights. We also had a red card during extra time, so we were down a man. That made it even tougher."

Now fully fit again, Kamatuka says he is ready for the big occasion.

"I have fully recovered now and I'm myself again. I'm preparing well for the final."

Looking ahead to the showdown against TS Galaxy, Kamatuka expects a fierce contest despite Durban City having beaten them twice in the league this season.

"They will come for revenge. We knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup last season and beat them home and away this season, so they'll come guns blazing," he says. "For me, the key is always desire - who wants it more. It's a final, but at the end of the day, it's just another game."

The winger admits that recent league results have slightly affected the mood at camp, but he remains confident the team will rise to the occasion.

"The mood hasn't been the best because of our results in the past three league games. But we're looking to get back to winning ways before the final. We're working hard, and I know we'll get through this slump," he says. "I know I'm going to have a gold medal this season - that's a fact."

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Kamatuka also shared his personal approach to handling big-match pressure, drawing inspiration from Namibia's 2015 Cosafa Cup triumph.

"When we won the Cosafa Cup in 2015, I was very nervous, but coach Ricardo Mannetti kept saying, 'it's just another game' over and over again. That stuck with me forever," he says.

"I don't see big or small games. The occasion might be big, but it's still the same game. I stay calm, relax and enjoy it."

His pre-match routine reflects that mindset.

"I pray, I call my daughter on the way to the stadium, then I switch my phone to flight mode and listen to music until we arrive. That's how I stay focused."