Namibia: Steenkamp, Ballotti Courting Olympic Committee

23 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Sport minister Sanet Steenkamp has met with International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry in Switzerland to discuss strengthening Namibia's sport infrastructure, athlete empowerment and Olympic collaboration.

Steenkamp and deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti paid the IOC president a visit, along with executive members of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Discussions focussed on strengthening sport infrastructure, empowering athletes from grassroots to elite level, and enhancing collaboration between the government and the NNOC.

A ministry statement reads that the engagements further covered institutional relations and governance, Olympic solidarity, ethics and compliance, and safeguarding in sport.

"These discussions form part of ongoing efforts to advance Namibia's participation and impact within the Olympic movement, while promoting sport as a driver of youth development and international excellence."

Prior to meeting Coventry, the Namibian delegation paid Namibia's ambassador to Switzerland, Elvis Shiweda, a courtesy visit in Geneva.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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