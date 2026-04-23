Namibia: Personality of the Week - Shikongo Rising Through the Ranks

Toini Shikongo, a promising young Namibian chess player, is steadily making her mark on the country's chess scene through discipline, talent, and determination.

Born and raised in Windhoek, Shikongo's journey into chess began six years ago in Otjomuise. Her introduction to the game came unexpectedly when a family friend, who is also the founder of the Rubinstein Chess Academy, visited her home.

"Opposite him lay a chessboard. He took it, set up the pieces, and asked me to play. Since then, he asked my mother to drop me off at the academy to start practising," she recalled.

That moment sparked a passion that would grow into a serious pursuit. What began as curiosity quickly developed into love for the game, as Shikongo discovered that chess offered valuable life lessons.

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"I fell in love with chess because it teaches me two important things about life: that you either win, lose, or draw," she said.

Her commitment to the sport became more evident in 2024 when she qualified for the Junior Closed Tournament, a milestone that made her realise chess was more than just a hobby.

In March 2026, Shikongo gained widespread recognition after delivering an outstanding performance at the Khomas Schools Individual Chess Championships.She dominated the girls' U/11 section, scoring a flawless 7 out of 7 points.

This perfect score not only secured her the title but also earned her automatic qualification for the 2026 National Closed Chess Championships, placing her among Namibia's top female players.

Known for her strategic mindset, Shikongo prefers classical time control formats, which allow her to carefully analyse positions and plan her moves. She describes her playing style as calculated and focused on creating winning opportunities.

One of her proudest moments came during the 2025 Schools Individual Tournament in Okahandja, where she defeated an undefeated opponent.

Despite her success, Shikongo acknowledges that the journey has not been without challenges. She describes the Namibian Chess Championship as her toughest tournament so far, noting that it taught her patience and the importance of accepting that not every game must end in victory.

To improve her game, she is currently focusing on strengthening her middlegame, an area she believes is key to controlling matches and setting up strong endgames.

In preparation for tournaments, she dedicates time to studying openings and solving chess puzzles to sharpen her tactical awareness.

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Shikongo credits her mother as the most influential figure in her journey, providing unwavering support and encouragement throughout her development. Beyond the chessboard, she is also involved in modelling and swimming, balancing her sporting and personal interests with her schoolwork.

Her growing list of achievements includes winning the Namibian National Junior Chess League in 2025, the Rubinstein Building Blocks Academy tournaments, the Namibia National Junior Open Chess Championship (U/10), a #BeFree tournament, and the Khomas Schools Championship in 2026.

Looking ahead, Shikongo dreams of one day training with world-renowned chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, whom she regards as a mastermind of the modern game.