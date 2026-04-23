Rwanda: I&m Bank Rwanda Proposes Rwf3.44 Per Share Dividend for 2025

I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc has recommended a final dividend of Rwf3.44 dividend per share for the year 2025, up from Rwf2.46 per share in the previous period.

The bank, which is listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), said the dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 27.

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The recommendation was approved by the Board of Directors during a meeting held on March 4.

According to the notice to shareholders, the ex-dividend date is set for May 21, meaning investors who purchase shares on or after this date will not be eligible to receive the dividend.

The record date will be May 22, when the bank will confirm the list of shareholders entitled to the payout.

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Dividend payment is expected to be made on June 16, through bank transfer.

Only shareholders whose names will appear on the register of members as of the record date will qualify to receive the dividend.