Somalia Eyes Maritime Sector As Backbone of Economic Growth, President Says

Mogadishu — Somalia is prioritising the development and use of its vast maritime resources to drive economic growth, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new headquarters for the Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport in Mogadishu on Wednesday, the president said the government aims to upgrade the country's ports to international standards to boost trade and strengthen links with global markets.

"The government is committed to making Somalia's maritime sector the backbone of the country's economic growth," he said.

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Mohamud called for increased investment in port infrastructure, noting that sea transport is cheaper and safer than overland routes, presenting significant opportunities for Somali and international businesses.

He stressed that developing the maritime sector is a central pillar of the government's economic strategy, pointing to Somalia's long coastline as a national asset capable of generating growth and attracting large-scale investment.

The president also highlighted efforts to enhance maritime security, combat illegal fishing and protect marine resources.

"The federal government is committed to safeguarding the marine environment and preventing the depletion of resources so future generations can benefit," he added.

During a tour of the new ministry building, Mohamud praised staff for their work in improving services linked to maritime trade and strengthening Somalia's connectivity with international markets.