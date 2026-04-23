Somalia Backs Arab Condemnation of Iran Over Regional Attacks

23 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia has formally joined Arab states in condemning alleged Iranian attacks on countries in the Middle East, expressing full support for Arab governments amid rising regional tensions.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hassan Mohamed Ali, took part in an emergency ministerial meeting of the Arab League, held via videoconference, Somali officials said.

The meeting focused on a draft resolution submitted by Bahrain addressing what participants described as Iranian attacks on Arab states, as well as Tehran's obligations under international law.

In a statement, Somalia's federal government strongly condemned Iran's actions and affirmed its solidarity with Arab countries facing the situation.

Mogadishu also reiterated its commitment to upholding international law and safeguarding global maritime trade routes, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to maintain regional stability.

Somalia further underscored that Arab unity remains a strategic priority, calling for a unified stance to defend national security and preserve the rules-based international order.

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