Africa Mineral Ventures Push for Sakubva Stadium Approval

New Manica Diamonds owners, Africa Mineral Ventures, have intensified efforts to have Sakubva Stadium approved to host Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League matches.

The mining-backed group, which recently took over the Mutare based outfit, is eager to bring top-flight football back to the eastern border city.

As at April 23, the team working together with Mutare City Council had completed renovations on the toilets and dressing rooms as per required standards so as to have the facility approved.

NewZimbabwe.com has it on good authority that ZIFA's First Instance Board together with PSL will on April 24 visit the facility for inspection.

The push comes amid renewed optimism at Manica Diamonds following the takeover, with the new owners promising investment not only in the team but also in community infrastructure.

Upgrading Sakubva Stadium is seen as a major step in reconnecting the club with its fanbase which it had since been distanced away from by hosting home games in Chisumbanje at Greenfuel Arena.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds will host PSL new boys Hardrock FC at Greenfuel Arena on Saturday despite Thursday's outcome from the inspection.

The Gem Boys are searching for their first win of the season, as they are currently bottom with one point after 8 league games.