Africa: European Union Confirms the Largest Contribution to the AU Mission in Somalia (Aussom)

The European Union (EU) and its Member States adopted the financial contribution to the African Union (AU) Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) with an amount of EUR 75 million, confirming the EU as its largest supporter. This brings the EU total support to successive AU-led missions over the last two decades to almost EUR 2.8 billion. Read here the full Council press release.

Ambassador Javier Niño Pérez, Head of the EU Delegation to the AU, emphasized: "At the AU-EU Summit in Luanda, we jointly committed to strengthen African-led peace missions and we are delivering. The EU confirms once again being a reliable partner to Africa. We also commend the efforts made by troop-contributing countries. It is crucial to strengthen security for the people of Somalia and for the whole region. The EU continues to work together with the AU and African countries to ensure a solid foundation for their aspiration for a peaceful, stable and prosperous continent, the main aim of the AU-EU Partnership."

The AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, highlighted that "The African Union Commission appreciates this substantial financial contribution to enhance the operations of AUSSOM. This continued collaboration between the AU and the EU illustrates our shared determination to promote peace, security and democratic governance, realizing that the building of effective security and governance architecture is required for the stability of Somalia and the broader region. Furthermore, the AUC salutes troop-contributing countries for their immense sacrifices to bring peace and stability to Somalia".

Guided by Agenda 2063 and the AU-EU Joint Vision, the EU has been complementing the AU's efforts towards ensuring a peaceful, secure and prosperous Africa. On the margins of the recent Third International Conference on Sudan in Berlin, the European Union High Representative/ Vice President Kaja Kallas met with the African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. The very positive conversation focused on advancing peace and security across Africa together, as well as the impact of the global current conflicts on both continents.

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This new contribution to AUSSOM is an example of the EU's longstanding and comprehensive support to the AU's mandate to promote governance, security, and stability across Africa, recognized with the Most Valued Partner Award by the AU Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS). This award has been created exclusively and for the first time by AU PAPS Department to celebrate this relevant partnership with the EU. More information on this award here.

Background

The AU-EU partnership stands as a one-of-a-kind, reliable and long-term collaboration in promoting African stability in a multidimensional approach reaffirmed at the 7th AU-EU Summit, held in Luanda in November 2025. EU's role as facilitator of AU-led action positions has been delivered in a manner that no other partner -bilateral or multilateral - has matched to date. The AU-EU partnership is the only one with a regular dialogue on peace and security, with the last meeting between the EU Political and Security Committee (EU PSC) and the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (AU PSC) taking place in October 2025.

This partnership is grounded on the principle that lasting peace demands inclusion, actively engaging women and youth in peacebuilding. From conflict prevention and management, fighting transnational organized crime, counterterrorism, cyber-resilience and hybrid threats to addressing the climate-security nexus, the partnership adapts to modern challenges, also strengthening cooperation with the Regional Economic Communities, while upholding International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law.

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The EU is a particularly active partner for peace, security and governance in Africa, being the central supporter of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and African Governance Architecture (AGA). EU collaboration has been instrumental to empower AU-led Peace Support Operations (PSOs) and to reinforce counterterrorism and prevent violent extremism. Currently, the majority of the EU CSDP missions and operations are deployed in Africa. Around 2 000 European military personnel, police officers and civil servants work alongside their African counterparts.

Since the creation of the European Peace Facility (EPF) in 2021, the EU has mobilised approximately €1.2 billion to address African military and defence needs, by contributing to African-led peace support operations and providing equipment, supplies, and infrastructure for African partners.