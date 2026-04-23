Africa Tightens Ai and Data Regulations As Stablecoin Adoption Grows in Finance Sector

23 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — As banks, financial institutions, telecommunications firms and payment service providers (PSPs) increasingly adopt stablecoins as core infrastructure for treasury management and cross-border payments, regulatory defensibility is emerging as a critical priority.

A new report indicates that this shift is accelerating a broader transition in Africa's digital economy--from basic data protection frameworks to active, enforceable artificial intelligence (AI) governance.

The findings show that 45 African countries have enacted data protection legislation, with 39 jurisdictions now operating fully functional regulatory authorities, marking a significant expansion in enforcement capacity across the continent.

The report notes that the regulatory environment is no longer defined by policy formulation alone, but by implementation and compliance oversight--particularly as digital financial systems become more interconnected.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"For enterprises operating across emerging markets, the ability to innovate and modernise payment rails is deeply tied to their capacity to navigate complex, cross-border regulatory landscapes," said Thelma Okorie, Group Data Protection and Privacy Counsel at Yellow Card and author of the report.

Alongside data protection, AI governance is emerging as a central regulatory frontier.

According to the report, 16 African countries have adopted national AI strategies, while economies such as Nigeria, Angola, Morocco and Namibia are progressing toward enforceable AI legislation.

This transition is expected to reshape how financial institutions deploy AI-driven systems in areas such as know-your-customer (KYC) processes, transaction monitoring, fraud detection and risk scoring, as regulators move toward tighter oversight of algorithmic decision-making.

A key finding is the growing requirement for Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) and Algorithmic Impact Assessments (AIAs), signalling a shift toward more rigorous compliance obligations and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

The convergence of data protection and AI governance is also redefining operational standards for financial institutions leveraging digital assets such as stablecoins to optimise liquidity, reduce settlement times and manage cross-border transactions.

"Stablecoins are powerful tools for business efficiency, treasury management and mitigating foreign exchange volatility risk," Okorie added.

The report concludes that as regulatory frameworks across African markets continue to mature and diverge, financial institutions will need to embed compliance into their core infrastructure to scale effectively, with regulatory alignment emerging as a key determinant of market entry, operational continuity and expansion strategy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.