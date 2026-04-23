Uganda: Parliament Rushes Protection of Sovereignty Bill

Kampala — The Parliament of Uganda is today proceeding with the second and third readings of the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026. The decision to fast-track the legislation comes just eight days after its first reading on April 15, 2026, effectively bypassing the standard 45-day window typically reserved for committee scrutiny and public consultation.

The Uganda Bankers Association, Uganda Human Rights Commission, and various women's rights groups like FIDA Uganda are scheduled to give their views tomorrow, Friday, April 24. raising questions about how their input can be considered if the bill is passed today.

Promoted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the bill seeks to "protect Uganda's sovereignty from foreign interference" by imposing a rigorous regulatory framework on any individual or entity receiving external support. Key provisions of the Bill include mandatory registration requiring any person whose activities are "directly or indirectly supervised, directed, controlled, or financed" by a foreigner to register as an "agent of a foreigner".

The bill controversially defines Ugandan citizens residing abroad (the diaspora) as "foreigners" and requires prior ministerial approval before receiving foreign financial support exceeding Shs 400 million within 12 months. In the Bill, any policy advocacy or implementation related to government policy requires cabinet-level authorization; developing a policy without such approval is a criminal offense.

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The bill introduces some of the harshest penalties in Uganda's legislative history. For example, the bill proposes 20 years' imprisonment for "economic sabotage" or developing policies without cabinet approval. The Bill also proposes fines of up to four billion shillings for organizations found in contravention.

Additionally, the bill proposes forfeiture of funds to the state if received without ministerial clearance. Critics argue that by skipping the 45-day scrutiny period, Parliament is ignoring the catastrophic risks associated with the Bill's vague language. "This Bill is designed to crush free speech and turn ordinary criticism of government policy into 'economic sabotage'," warned the Uganda Law Society (ULS), which has dubbed the legislation the "Anti-Sovereignty Bill".

Some of the key risks identified by stakeholders include economic collapse as business leaders warn that the broad definition of "agent" could capture any company with foreign shareholders or loans, deterring vital foreign direct investment. The Uganda Bankers Association said that by classifying the diaspora as foreigners, families relying on remittances for school fees and healthcare could face criminal charges if they do not seek ministerial approval.

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The NGOs, media houses, and even religious institutions receiving international grants would effectively operate under the whim of the minister of internal affairs, who holds "unlimited discretion" to revoke registrations. Legal experts argue the Bill violates Article 1 (sovereignty belongs to the people) and Article 38 (right to civic participation) of the Constitution.

As of 10:00 AM today, a joint committee (Defence and Internal Affairs; Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) was scheduled to meet with the Attorney General and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for "consideration" of the bill. However, simultaneously, the Order Paper for today's plenary session lists the Bill for its final readings and adoption, signalling that the "scrutiny" phase may be a mere formality.