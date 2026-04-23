Africa: Prime Minister Abiy Pledges Ethiopia's Commitment to Sharing Ai Experience Across Africa

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to sharing its artificial intelligence (AI) experience across Africa and strengthening continental partnerships to adapt to the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The premier made the remark following his meeting with Director General of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Jean Kaseya, earlier today.

In a social media post after the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy described the discussion as productive, noting that it covered a range of priority issues, including his newly entrusted continental responsibility.

" I (had) good meeting this morning with Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, during which we discussed a range of priorities, including the new responsibility entrusted to me as the African Union Champion for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health," he stated.

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The Prime Minister emphasized that innovation remains central to Africa's development trajectory, particularly in addressing emerging health challenges.

"As we navigate evolving health challenges, harnessing the power of AI and digital technologies will be essential to strengthening our health systems, expanding access, and delivering better outcomes for our people," he said.

Reiterating Ethiopia's continental outlook, PM Abiy stressed the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

"Ethiopia remains committed to sharing its experience across the continent and forging strong partnerships to effectively adapt to a rapidly evolving technological landscape," he underscored.

The Premier further expressed readiness to work closely with continental institutions and partners to translate vision into action.

"I look forward to working closely with Africa CDC and partners across the continent to translate this vision into tangible, inclusive impact," the prime minister added.

The remarks come following Prime Minister Abiy's recent appointment by the African Union as Champion for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health, in recognition of his leadership in advancing digital transformation and emerging technologies in Africa.

According to the appointment letter, his leadership "has helped position artificial intelligence as a key tool for sovereignty, efficiency, and inclusive growth in Africa."

It also highlighted that his continued advocacy for "strategic autonomy and technological empowerment" will play a vital role in positioning the continent as a global leader in responsible and equitable AI adoption.

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Ethiopia has in recent years made significant strides in digital transformation, including expanding digital infrastructure, rolling out e-government services, and investing in innovation ecosystems.

A major milestone in the country's AI journey was the establishment of Africa's first Artificial Intelligence Institute in 2020, laying the foundation for research and development in emerging technologies.

The government is also finalizing preparations to launch a dedicated AI university aimed at strengthening talent development, research capacity, and continental collaboration.

These efforts form part of Ethiopia's broader vision to leverage technology for inclusive growth, enhance service delivery, and contribute to Africa's digital and health transformation agenda.