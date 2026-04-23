Ethiopia Substitutes Close to U.S.$5 Billion Worth of Imports in Nine Months

23 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has recorded a major milestone in its industrial transformation, substituting imported goods worth 4.85 billion US dollars with locally produced alternatives over the past nine months, according to Industry Minister Melaku Alebel.

Presenting the sector's performance report in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the minister said the achievement reflects growing momentum toward economic self-reliance and structural reform.

A key driver behind this progress is the "Made in Ethiopia" movement--also known as "Ethiopia Tamirt" (Let Ethiopia Produce), which has accelerated domestic manufacturing and rural industrialization.

Launched as part of the country's broader industrialization strategy, the initiative aims to boost local production, enhance export competitiveness, and promote the consumption of Ethiopian-made goods.

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Implemented by the Ministry of Industry, the program supports manufacturers through policy incentives, technical assistance, and improved market access.

As a result, 754 industries have entered production, significantly expanding the nation's industrial base.

Melaku noted that ongoing reforms are delivering measurable results.

The manufacturing sector, which previously grew at 4.8 percent, has now surpassed 13 percent, signaling a strong upward shift in productivity, he pointed out.

He added that both domestic and foreign investors have played a crucial role in advancing import substitution and export growth.

Over the same nine-month period, Ethiopia exported industrial goods valued at 433 million US dollars, reflecting gradual improvements in competitiveness.

Increased industrial output has also led to higher energy consumption, an indicator of expanding production capacity.

According to the minister, the import substitution effort is easing pressure on foreign currency reserves while helping to reduce the cost of living and stimulate economic recovery.

Looking ahead, the government plans to further strengthen the sector by improving access to finance, raw materials, reliable energy, and market linkages.

The Made in Ethiopia movement will continue to serve as a cornerstone in promoting rural industrialization and bringing more factories into operation, Minister Melaku underscored.

The report highlights Ethiopia's continued transition from an import-dependent economy to one driven by local production and industrial growth, he noted.

Read the original article on ENA.

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