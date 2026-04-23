Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Receives Djibouti Foreign Minister, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa — --Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hosted Abdoulkader Houssain Omar, Djibouti's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at his office in the early hours of this morning.

During the meeting, the minister delivered an official message from Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said the visit also provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss ongoing cooperation between Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The discussions highlighted the strong bilateral partnership between the two neighboring countries, particularly in areas of mutual interest and regional collaboration.