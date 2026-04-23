Rwanda: CAVB Trims Clubs, Increases Substitutions Ahead of Kigali Showdown

Last-minute changes have been introduced ahead of the 47th edition of the CAVB Men's Club Championship, set to begin in Kigali on Wednesday, April 22. The number of participating clubs has been reduced from 30 to 24, while the number of substitutions per set has been increased from six to eight.

The changes were announced by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) representative Sanga Issouf Kone during a pre-tournament press conference held in Kigali on Tuesday.

The 2026 edition becomes only the second FIVB-recognised competition to adopt the eight-substitution rule, following the CEV Volleyball European League in November 2025.

Impact of extended substitutions

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Traditionally, teams are limited to six substitutions per set, with most players--outside hitters, opposites, and middle blockers--typically substituted once within that limit. The libero remains an exception, as they can be replaced multiple times under rotation rules.

Under the new rule, teams can make up to eight substitutions per set, allowing players in key positions to be substituted and return to the court twice within a set. The change is expected to give coaches greater tactical flexibility and improve player management.

"We will share more updates after the general meeting scheduled this evening, where team pools will also be confirmed," Kone said.

"However, classification matches for positions 17 to 24 will still be played, and the top 16 teams will advance to the knockout stage, from the Round of 16 to the final," he added.

Teams reduced

The number of participating clubs has dropped from the initially confirmed 30 to 24 following the withdrawal of six teams due to geopolitical challenges, according to the FIVB official.

The remaining teams represent 15 countries, including Côte d'Ivoire (1), Cameroon (3), Cape Verde (1), Egypt (2), Ethiopia (1), Kenya (3), Morocco (1), Nigeria (1), Uganda (2), Zimbabwe (1), Tanzania (1), Ghana (1), Burundi (1), and host nation Rwanda (4), which has the largest representation.

Format adjustments

The reduction in teams has also led to changes in the competition format. Classification matches will now be played for positions 17 to 24 only, instead of the previously planned 17 to 32.

The tournament is expected to bring together top clubs from across the continent as Kigali hosts one of Africa's premier volleyball events.