Rwanda: APR Face Black Rhinos in African Championship Opener

22 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Rwandan champions APR VC will face Zimbabwe's Black Rhinos VC in the opening match of the 2026 CAVB Men's Club Championship in Kigali.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00pm at BK Arena, following the official opening ceremony.

Also read: How prepared are Rwandan clubs for CAVB Club Championship?

APR are one of four clubs representing Rwanda at the continental tournament, alongside Kepler VC, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC and Police VC.

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The fixture was confirmed during a technical meeting held by the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) in Kigali on Tuesday evening, where organisers also unveiled the final draw for the 24 participating teams.

The teams have been divided into four groups:

Group A: APR VC (Rwanda), Litto Team Volleyball (Cameroon), Nemo Stars VC (Uganda), Nigeria Customs Service (Nigeria), Petrojet SC (Egypt), Black Rhinos VC (Zimbabwe).

Group B: Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Cameroun Sports Volleyball (Cameroon), Kepler VC (Rwanda), SPORT-S VC (Uganda), AS INJS (Côte d'Ivoire), Equity Bank VC (Kenya).

Group C: Faith Union Sport (Morocco), Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya), Wolaitta Volleyball (Ethiopia), Police VC (Rwanda), Prisons VC (Tanzania), Ghana Army (Ghana).

Group D: General Service Unit VC (Kenya), Port Autonome de Douala (Cameroon), Atlético Clube do Mindelo (Cape Verde), Rukinzo VC (Burundi), Kalibi SC (Ghana), REG VC (Rwanda).

The tournament will bring together top clubs from across Africa as Kigali hosts one of the continent's premier volleyball competitions.

Read the original article on New Times.

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