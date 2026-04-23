Somalia: Somaliland President Heads to UAE On Visit

Hargeisa, April 23 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland's President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, departed for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with the presidency describing the trip as a private visit.

In a brief statement, the Somaliland Presidency said the head of state's visit was "personal in nature," without providing further details regarding the duration of the stay or any scheduled engagements.

No official meetings or diplomatic activities have been announced in connection with the visit.

President Irro has in recent months intensified both domestic and international engagement. He has made multiple visits to the United Arab Emirates, including participation in high-level international conferences in Dubai, as Somaliland continues to expand its outreach with regional and global partners.

Officials did not indicate whether any additional information about the trip would be released.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)