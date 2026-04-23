Somalia: Lafta Gareen-Aligned Forces Move Into Gedo, Heightening Political Tensions

23 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dolow — Hundreds of fighters loyal to former South West state president Abdiasis Lafta Gareen have entered parts of the Gedo region, witnesses and officials said, in a move that risks escalating an ongoing political standoff in southern Somalia.

The forces, which had been stationed in Awdiinle since being pushed out of Baidoa last month, were seen advancing with military vehicles into areas near Doolow, including Bohol Garas, a locality under the administration of Jubaland.

Videos widely circulated on social media showed columns of armed men and pickup trucks mounted with heavy weapons moving deeper into Gedo, prompting concern among residents and political observers.

The development underscores continuing tensions stemming from Lafta Gareen's removal from Baidoa, the administrative capital of South West state, and highlights the fragile security situation in the region.

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Ilyas Ali Hassan, Somalia's ambassador to Tanzania and a figure involved in the recent political shift in South West, criticized the movement, alleging that weapons belonging to the regional administration had been transported to Doolow.

"It is regrettable that arms purchased with public funds are being moved in this manner," he said in a statement.

The troop movement comes days after commanders aligned with Lafta Gareen declared they would resist any attempt by the federal government to organize elections in Baidoa or install a new regional president.

No immediate response was issued by federal authorities or Jubaland officials regarding the deployment.

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