Tunisia: Head of State Inaugurates 40th Edition of Tunis International Book Fair

Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saied inaugurated, on Thursday, the 40th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair (FILT), held from April 23 to May 3 at the Kram Exhibition Center, in the presence of a broad spectrum of cultural and intellectual figures, reflecting the event's richness and international reach.

Marking four decades of cultural engagement, this edition brings together 394 publishing houses--210 international and 184 Tunisian--and showcases more than 148,000 titles, underscoring the vitality of Tunisia's literary scene and its openness to global perspectives.

The fair hosts 37 countries this year, with Indonesia as guest of honor, highlighting Tunisia's efforts to strengthen cultural ties with Asia through a diverse program dedicated to Indonesian literature and arts, while fostering bilateral exchanges.

The visual identity of this edition was created by renowned artist and calligrapher Nja Mahdaoui, whose official poster celebrates Arabic calligraphy as a universal language and symbolically portrays the book as a vessel of knowledge and collective memory.

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The cultural program features a series of conferences addressing key contemporary issues, including translation, the relationship between literature and cinema in Tunisia, the evolution of poetry, as well as digital piracy and intellectual property rights. A special conference is also devoted to the thought of Averroes, marking the 900th anniversary of his birth.

The fair continues its mission of supporting creativity by awarding eight prizes in literature, intellectual thought, and publishing, while also placing strong emphasis on youth engagement through a dedicated space combining books, interactive technologies, and artistic performances, with 216 cultural activities led by 75 institutions.

To facilitate access, a special transport scheme has been introduced, including regular shuttle services and dedicated transport for students, aiming to widen participation in this major cultural event.

Amid ongoing digital transformation, the Tunis International Book Fair reaffirms the enduring relevance of the book as a medium of knowledge and intercultural dialogue, consolidating Tunisia's role as a vibrant hub for cultural exchange and creative expression.