Botswana: National Power Supply Expected to Stabilise Tomorrow

23 April 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kgotsofalang Botsang

Gaborone — The national electricity supply is set to return to normal tomorrow after two days of load shedding caused by a temporary generation shortfall.

The temporary load shedding, which began on April 21, was triggered by the shutdown of Morupule B power station's Unit One.

This left the 600MW power plant running on only Unit Two, which produces just 130MW.

Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Mr Sandy Mosarwa, said in an interview that Unit One was expected back in operation tonight. He added that Unit Three, which had been offline since last week, should resume operation either by the end of this week or early next week whilst Unit four would be in operation next month.

Mr Mosarwa explained that temporary load shedding was necessary to manage the deficit, avoid the high cost of electricity imports, and prevent a total blackout.

To reduce disruption, he said BPC was maximising alternative sources, including solar power from existing photovoltaic plants during daylight hours.

He urged customers to save electricity during peak times to help ease pressure on supply and limit load shedding.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.