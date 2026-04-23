Botswana: Meet Farmer Redefining Coffee Niche

Tjikale — Key figures and thinkers have defined agriculture as the most noble and essential human pursuit, emphasising that it is the foundation of civilization, the dignity of labour, the significance of soil stewardship and the necessity of feeding the world.

According to Sir Arthur Keith, a prominent Scottish anatomist and physical anthropologist, the discovery of agriculture was the first big step towards a civilised life.

For Mr Benjamin Phole, a smallholder coffee farmer operating near Serule, a farmer's work is never truly done. Reflecting a constant commitment to farming, he believes in 'making hay while the sun shines, which translates to focusing on seizing the right moment for agricultural tasks.

Tjikale Farm, a unique agricultural venture nestled in the thick, dense forest along the Serule-Tshimoyapula road, strives to scale coffee production within the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking in a recent interview, Mr Phole stated that he is carving out a niche market in coffee production to meet the unique and specific needs of his clients.

He produces velvet bean coffee, a natural, organic and caffeine-free alternative derived from Mucuna pruriens seeds.

Also, Mr Phole spoke highly of the coffee, which produces a sweet aroma and boosts the immune system.

"It also improves mood, sleep quality and helps to manage blood sugar levels and cures nerve disorders,' he said.

In addition, he said the coffee is also used for various medicinal purposes and harnesses byproducts such as high-value organic pesticides and fodder.

As for coffee beans, he said he crushes them to make powder, which he then uses to make caffeine-free and in-demand coffee.

His coffee business complements his livestock production, with the two enterprises sharing a symbiotic relationship that drives mutual growth.

"Therefore, integrating a coffee business with livestock production creates a powerful, mutually beneficial symbiotic relationship, often termed a mixed-farming system. This approach creates a closed-loop system where waste from one enterprise becomes a valuable resource for the other, enhancing overall productivity and sustainability," said Mr Phole.

The energetic Mr Phole said he had acquired a Trade mark from Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) dubbed OnnaBen Natural Products to improve the saleability or marketability of his products.

Mr Phole said such a brand would protect his product's unique identity, thus allowing consumers to distinguish his coffee from varieties that contain caffeine.

Over and above that, he said he was working with Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) to make his coffee available in local shops throughout the country.

However, he stated the product is available in Serowe and Tshimoyapula andemploy the services of social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to leverage the marketing of his coffee.

He explained that he operates a distribution hub in Serowe, from which he couriers nationwide.

He stated that he expects a harvest of 80 bags of coffee, each weighing 50 kilograms, totaling 4 000 kilograms for the current season and is looking to acquire more acreage for mass production.

He is of the view that the coffee business is profitable in such a way that it helps put food on the table and also uses the proceeds to pay for his children's school fees and transport as well as supporting various farming activities at his farm.

Furthermore, he said the coffee business was doing well in the market due to its uniqueness and noted that the National Agricultural Research and Development Institute (NARDI) experts recently visited his farm to conduct research with a view to establish a barcode for the product.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On this background, he said the need to sell the product to supermarkets and pharmacies triggered a need to introduce a barcode for purposes of enhancing business efficiency, speed, and accuracy in inventory management and checkout processes, moving away from slow, error-prone manual data entry.

The research by NARDI would also ensure that both consumption safety measures and standards are met, he said emphatically, pointing out that he always strives for quality assurance to protect the reputation or goodwill of the business.

Besides Coffee production, Mr Phole is popularly known for his penchant for quail birds and cattle. He sells mainly to individuals and envisions breaking into the international market in future.

BOPA