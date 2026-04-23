SEVEN members of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have reportedly been abducted by unknown assailants on the eve of a planned demonstration by the party.

Decent Dzaida, Tonderayi Makuyana, Shingirai Chitaure and Austin Name, along with other members, were reportedly taken by armed men in the early hours of Thursday morning in Chitungwiza.

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora's spokesperson, Lloyd Damba, confirmed the development in a statement.

"Meanwhile, 7 MDC members were abducted today in Chitungwiza at 3 AM in the morning.

"The men who took them were driving Mahindra cars and were heavily armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols.

"Along with them were 4 other members of the executive in Chitungwiza Province.

"So far, the party and family members are still looking for them. We will keep you updated on this matter," said Damba.

This comes as the party was organising protests against the government, which is pushing the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

The protests had been scheduled for Friday in Harare before the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) prohibited the MDC from holding the demonstrations.