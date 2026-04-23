Kenya: Mater Targets Sh150m in 2026 Heart Run to Bridge Paediatric Cardiac Care Gap

NAIROBI — Mater Misericordiae Hospital is seeking to raise Sh150 million to fund life-saving treatment for children with heart conditions in what it says underscores a widening financing gap in paediatric cardiac care.

The annual heart run fundraiser, scheduled for May 23, will channel proceeds into three key areas including heart surgeries for children with cardiac disorders, outreach medical camps targeting early diagnosis and treatment, and specialized training for doctors to expand local capacity.

Hospital Chief Executive Mary Ngui acknowledged the tough economic climate but urged continued support.

"I am aware of the hard economic test, but there is nothing little, every coin adds to what we need," she said.

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"These resources will help us carry out heart procedures on the 450 children that we have on the waiting list."

The appeal comes as demand for cardiac interventions continues to outstrip available resources.

Director of Medical Services and Strategy Kevun Rombosi said the facility is currently managing a waiting list of 450 children in need of procedures.

Rombosi noted that while the Sh150 million target is ambitious, it remains insufficient relative to national need.

Citing global estimates, he said about 5,000 children require cardiac interventions annually, yet local centres collectively handle only about a quarter of the cases.

The Mater cardiac programme, launched in 1985, has treated over 6,283 children through both open and closed heart surgeries, reflecting steady growth but also persistent unmet demand.

Last year marked the hospital's highest intervention rate at around 500 cases, highlighting both improved capacity and rising need.

The 2026 Heart Run will be held simultaneously across multiple counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Nakuru, Kericho and Kakamega with Kirinyaga joining as a new location, bringing the total to 11.

Rombosi said the expansion reflects efforts to scale nationwide participation and mobilize resources, with a long-term goal of reaching all 47 counties.