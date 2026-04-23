Namibia-EU Forum Targets N$390 Billion for Green Future

The upcoming Namibia-European Union (EU) Business Forum aims to secure N$390 billion in investment to bolster green energy, logistics hubs, and sustainable economic diversification across Namibia.

The event, scheduled to take place from 12 to 13 May in Windhoek, aims to leverage private investment through loans and grants under the Global Gateway initiative.

This was announced by EU ambassador Ana-Beatriz Martins during a press conference in Windhoek yesterday.

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She said Namibia can count on the EU's support in fostering economic growth, inclusiveness and resilience for sustainable development, as outlined in the sixth National Development Plan.

"The EU is convinced that our bilateral political willingness combined with European investments will positively contribute to diversifying Namibia's economy, natural resource beneficiation and youth empowerment," she said.

Matins said through the targeted investment, Walvis Bay and Lüderitz will be key logistics hubs.

Under the theme 'Towards Stronger, Greener and More Diversified Economies: Catalysing Business and Trade Opportunities Between the EU and Namibia', the forum will focus on sectors such as green hydrogen and renewable energy, critical raw materials, agribusiness, cultural and creative industries, as well as automotive industry.

Martins urged private companies, investors and financing institutions to participate to benefit from masterclasses, high-level plenaries, thematic discussions and investment opportunity presentations.

She said the forum is expected to elevate the partnership to the next level.

Acting chief executive director of international relations and trade Asser Nashikaku said the five key sectors are critical for driving economic transformation, value addition, and employment creation.

"In particular, Namibia's partnership with the EU in green hydrogen stands at the forefront of this transformation, positioning Namibia as a future hub for clean energy," he said.

"In this context, strategic infrastructure such as the ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz are poised to play a key role as emerging logistics and industrial hubs. They offer a unique opportunity to enhance trade facilitation, support the development of regional and global value chains, and position the country as a gateway for trade and investment into the southern African region."

The forum builds on the inaugural edition held in Brussels in 2023, and is expected to bring together about 400 high-level participants, including government representatives, private sector leaders, investors, development finance institutions, and policymakers from the two countries.