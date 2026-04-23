Sudan: Finance Minister, Swiss Envoy Review Sudan's Economic and Humanitarian Situation

Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim met in Khartoum on Wednesday with a visiting Swiss delegation led by Ambassador Anders Baum, accompanied by the Swiss Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Silvan Stier, and their delegation.

During the meeting, the finance minister briefed the Swiss side on the overall economic and humanitarian situation in the country, outlining the ministry's ongoing efforts to achieve economic stability. He identified the restoration of security, the return of Sudanese refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), infrastructure rehabilitation, and post-war reconstruction as top national priorities.

Dr. Ibrahim called on Switzerland, alongside the international community and regional and global development and financing institutions, to support Sudan's reconstruction efforts and contribute to advancing economic development.

Discussions also covered a range of key issues, including the government's efforts to achieve peace, the protection of civilians, the opening of humanitarian corridors, the Sudanese national dialogue process, and prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

For his part, Ambassador Anders Baum affirmed his country's readiness to provide technical support aimed at advancing peace and stability in Sudan.