Sudan: TSC Vice President Meets EU Ambassador, Reaffirms Sudan's Position On Berlin Conference

22 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Agar met with the European Union Ambassador to Sudan, Wolfram Vetter, at his office on Wednesday, in the presence of the Director of the European Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting reviewed the Sudanese government's rejection of the Berlin conference, held without its participation, noting that it effectively replicates the Paris and London conferences.

TSC Vice President Agar affirmed that the government does not oppose constructive engagement with international initiatives, but stressed that such efforts must align with the aspirations of the Sudanese people and reflect proposals already put forward by the government to achieve security and stability in the country.

On the humanitarian front, Agar reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating the work of humanitarian organizations operating in Sudan, pointing to the extension of operations at the Adre border crossing along the Sudan-Chad frontier until next June.

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He further stated that the government is seeking increased support for the large-scale voluntary returns currently underway, as well as assistance in rebuilding civilian institutions affected by the war--measures he said would help encourage citizens to resume normal life.

For his part, the European Union Ambassador expressed readiness to engage with the Sudanese government and maintain communication efforts aimed at reaching a lasting peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Read the original article on SNA.

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