Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Secretary-General of Arab Research Councils Union As Regional Office Reopens in Khartoum

22 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- In line with the state's focus on supporting scientific research and strengthening its role in advancing development, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met Wednesday with the Secretary-General of the Arab Union of Scientific Research Councils, Dr. Abdelmajid Benamara, in the presence of Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Modawi Ahmed Musa.

Following the meeting, Dr. Benamara announced in a press statement the reopening of the union's regional office in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, noting that the organization is among the first Arab and international bodies to resume operations in the city after the exceptional circumstances the country has recently faced.

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for the efforts of Sudan's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, along with all entities that contributed to creating conducive conditions for the relaunch of the regional office's activities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.