Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Secretary-General of Arab Research Councils Union As Regional Office Reopens in Khartoum

- In line with the state's focus on supporting scientific research and strengthening its role in advancing development, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met Wednesday with the Secretary-General of the Arab Union of Scientific Research Councils, Dr. Abdelmajid Benamara, in the presence of Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Modawi Ahmed Musa.

Following the meeting, Dr. Benamara announced in a press statement the reopening of the union's regional office in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, noting that the organization is among the first Arab and international bodies to resume operations in the city after the exceptional circumstances the country has recently faced.

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for the efforts of Sudan's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, along with all entities that contributed to creating conducive conditions for the relaunch of the regional office's activities.