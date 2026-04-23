Namibia: Court Hears Financial Links in Sanlam Fraud Tied to Shiweda Murder Suspect

Petrus Shikwaya (21), one of several accused linked to the murder of Justine Shiweda, has implicated several relatives in his N$1.9 million Sanlam fraud case.

Over N$1 million of that amount was allegedly channelled into Shikwaya's business bank account.

During bail proceedings at the Ondangwa Regional Court yesterday, state prosecutor Yeukai Kangira detailed an alleged financial trail, claiming that Shikwaya's First National Bank account received N$450 000 through Israel Shikongo and a further N$253 000 paid on behalf of his other uncle, Abner Samuel.

Shikongo is also Shikwaya's uncle, a brother to Abner Mateus, who is the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Shiweda.

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Shiweda was shot seven times and attacked with a corrosive substance on 17 October last year and later succumbed to her injuries earlier this year.

According to the state, N$40 000 from the N$253 000 was used to purchase a second-hand car, which was allegedly intended for use in an earlier planned attack on Shiweda in October 2025.

Kangira argued that the vehicle was effectively a reward connected to one of the accused.

Additional funds amounting to N$154 000 were allegedly deposited into Shikwaya's account under the pretext of a false hospitalisation claim at Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital.

The state further linked these transactions to a broader fraud scheme involving approximately N$1.2 million allegedly siphoned from Sanlam Namibia, reportedly connected to Claudia Martin. Smaller fraudulent claims - N$26 500 (Josephina Antindi), N$37 000 (Hedrina Shooya), and N$31 000 (Martha Kalunde) - were also said to have passed through Shikwaya's account, Kangira said.

The individuals allegedly transferred portions of their payouts back to Shikwaya.

Shikwaya, however, denied knowledge of these individuals and the funds. He maintained that if such transactions occurred, they were likely controlled by his uncle Mateus.

"I purchased the vehicle after being instructed by Abner Samuel, who said it was for a Yango business," Shikwaya told the court.

The vehicle was later involved in an accident in northern Namibia while being driven by Petrus Uusiku, another suspect in the Shiweda murder case. Shikwaya said he had been instructed to hand the car over to Uusiku.

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In his testimony, Shikwaya described the relationships between the accused, stating that Shikongo is Mateus' brother, while Samuel is their cousin. He insisted he had no knowledge of any criminal activities.

Last month, the police in the Oshana, Oshikoto and Kavango East regions arrested teachers, several nurses, an intern doctor and two medical doctors from Ondangwa, all allegedly linked to fake medical insurance claims amounting to N$1.9 million from Sanlam.

One of the doctors is Fillemon Nakanduungile, who is also charged with Shiweda's murder.

Regarding the murder, Shikwaya admitted that he was asked by Mateus to transfer money, which was allegedly used to purchase acid used in the attack. However, he denied any involvement in the planning or execution of the crime.

Shikwaya, who faces charges of murder, fraud and corruption, pleaded not guilty and argued for his release on bail.

"My release on bail will not endanger society. I did not commit this crime," he told the court, adding that he intends to pursue further studies either in China or at a college in Windhoek, while also supporting his siblings.

The state opposed bail, questioning the credibility of his claims and pointing to the seriousness of the charges. Kangira challenged his stated intention to study, noting the gap since he completed Grade 11 in 2022.

"You now have the zeal to study?" she asked, adding that education can also be pursued while in custody.

The bail hearing continues today.