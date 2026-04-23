Namibia: Us Nuclear Super Carrier Transits Namibia's Waters - What to Know

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs has confirmed that a United States nuclear-powered super aircraft carrier is currently transiting offf-shore of Namibia's exclusive economic zone under international maritime law.

The super carrier, called the USS George HW Bush (CVN-77), is travelling under the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

Ministry spokesperson Petrus Shilumbu yesterday confirmed that the vessel has not entered Namibia's territorial waters and that it is sailing in the exclusive economic zone.

"It should be noted that Unclos guarantees freedom of navigation, primarily under article 87, which establishes that the high seas are open to all states. This includes activities such as fishing, overflight and the laying of cables," he said.

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Shilumbu said other relevant provisions include innocent passage in territorial seas and transit passage through straits.

He further clarified that a vessel of this nature does not require refuelling at Walvis Bay due to its operational capabilities.

The Namibian Ports Authority has also confirmed awareness of the vessel and said it is awaiting guidance from the Ministry of Works and Transport on how to proceed. Last week, the United States Naval Institute reported that the carrier was deployed at the end of March and is currently sailing off the coast of Namibia as part of a broader route around the African continent.

It is expected to join a growing naval presence in the Arabian Sea amid a United States blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The report further noted that the route around Africa allows the carrier and its escort vessels to avoid the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, areas that have recently seen heightened activity, including drone and missile attacks on US and commercial shipping in 2024 and 2025.