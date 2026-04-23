Namibia: Lüderitz Weighs Lubowski Name Proposal

The Lüderitz Town Council has received a proposal to rename a main street and an airport at Lüderitz after late anti-apartheid activist Anton Lubowski.

The town's mayor, Brigitte Fredericks, has confirmed that the proposal was submitted through the chief executive officer's (CEO) office and it will only be considered once it is placed before council for consultation and possible deliberation.

The proposal seeks to rename both the town's main street and the Lüderitz Airport in honour of Lubowski and has been submitted to the Presidency, the local Swapo branch and the town council.

"We received the proposal through the office of the CEO. The proposal still needs to be tabled at council for detailed consultation," Fredericks says.

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Namibia Airports Company spokesperson Dan Kamati says the company has not received any proposal to rename Lüderitz Airport.

Lubowski, a former Swapo activist and lawyer, was involved in Namibia's liberation struggle and legal work during the country's transition period. He was assassinated in 1989, shortly before Namibia gained independence.

The proposal is allegedly supported by an endorsement letter from his widow, Gabrielle Lubowski, which was submitted together with the request to authorities.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah says Lubowski was a key figure in the liberation struggle, noting that he was a white Namibian who openly supported Swapo during apartheid, which was unusual at the time.

Kamwanyah says Lubowski worked as a lawyer defending political activists and contributed to international support for independence. His assassination in 1989 turned him into a symbol of sacrifice and reconciliation.

He says naming public infrastructure after figures such as Lubowski is one way Namibia recognises its liberation history and keeps their legacy visible in everyday life.

"These decisions are usually made by government authorities, often at local or national level, guided by policies, consultations, and approvals by councils or ministries," he says.

Kamwanyah adds that historical contribution, public sentiment, and political significance are typically considered before any final decision is made.

Efforts to reach Gabrielle for comment were unsuccessful by the time of publication.