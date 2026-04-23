Namibia: Leicher Stars for Namibia U23

Namibia u23 beat Zimbabwe u23 by 10 runs at the High Performance Cricket Quadrangular tournament in Pretoria today.

Dylan Leicher was Namibia's star performer scoring a century as they posted 195/6 before dismissing Zimbabwe A for 185.

After being sent in to bat Namibia A got off to a fine start as Leicher and Zacheo Jansen van Vuuren shared a 104-run partnership for the opening wicket before Jansen van Vuuren was out for 34.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals but Leicher kept the innings together with a fine century and remained not out on 115 as Namibia reached 195/6 off 47 overs.

The only other batters to reach double figures were JC Balt (11) and Junior Taayanda (16).

For Zimbabwe, Ryan Simbi took 2/46 while Wishnanzy Chapfumo took 2/33.

In Zimbabwe's innings, Namibia's bowlers picked up regular wickets and seemed to be heading for a comfortable victory when Zimbabwe were reduced to 139/9, with only Ryan Kamwemba (42) making much of an impact.

Zimbabwe's last two batters Newman Nyamhuri and Ryan Simbi however launched a great revival with a 47-run partnership before Nyamhuri was finally bowled by Jack Brassell for 44, as they fell 10 runs short of the target.

For Namibia, Brassell took 3/48, JC Balt 3/12 and Kyle van Santen 2/10.

Namibia u23's next match is against Dolphins u23 on Thursday.