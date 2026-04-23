Namibia: Leicher Stars for Namibia U23

22 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia u23 beat Zimbabwe u23 by 10 runs at the High Performance Cricket Quadrangular tournament in Pretoria today.

Dylan Leicher was Namibia's star performer scoring a century as they posted 195/6 before dismissing Zimbabwe A for 185.

After being sent in to bat Namibia A got off to a fine start as Leicher and Zacheo Jansen van Vuuren shared a 104-run partnership for the opening wicket before Jansen van Vuuren was out for 34.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals but Leicher kept the innings together with a fine century and remained not out on 115 as Namibia reached 195/6 off 47 overs.

The only other batters to reach double figures were JC Balt (11) and Junior Taayanda (16).

For Zimbabwe, Ryan Simbi took 2/46 while Wishnanzy Chapfumo took 2/33.

In Zimbabwe's innings, Namibia's bowlers picked up regular wickets and seemed to be heading for a comfortable victory when Zimbabwe were reduced to 139/9, with only Ryan Kamwemba (42) making much of an impact.

Zimbabwe's last two batters Newman Nyamhuri and Ryan Simbi however launched a great revival with a 47-run partnership before Nyamhuri was finally bowled by Jack Brassell for 44, as they fell 10 runs short of the target.

For Namibia, Brassell took 3/48, JC Balt 3/12 and Kyle van Santen 2/10.

Namibia u23's next match is against Dolphins u23 on Thursday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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