Ethiopia: Czech Republic Seeks to Deepen Economic Ties With Ethiopia As Trade, Investment Talks Expand

Addis Ababa — The Czech Republic is stepping up efforts to strengthen its economic relationship with Ethiopia, with officials highlighting growing opportunities for investment and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the Ethio-Czech Business Forum held in Addis Ababa, State Secretary at the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs Radek Rubeš said Ethiopia presents strong potential for Czech businesses and serves as an increasingly important partner in the region.

He noted that the forum provides a practical platform for companies from both countries to exchange ideas and explore concrete business deals.

Rubeš emphasized that cooperation between Ethiopia and the Czech Republic is expanding not only economically, but also at political and multilateral levels.

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The State Secretary added that Czech companies are already engaged in several priority sectors aligned with Ethiopia's development agenda, including water supply and sanitation, irrigation, waste management, transport, healthcare, and defense.

He further stressed the importance of creating a stable environment based on trust and mutual understanding to encourage investment and support private sector growth in both countries.

On the Ethiopian side, Ambassador Yohannes Fanta, Director General for Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the forum as a reflection of the longstanding friendship between Ethiopia and the Czech Republic.

He said it aims to unlock untapped potential in trade and investment, noting that current economic relations remain below their full capacity despite historical ties.

He cited recent trade figures showing Czech exports to Ethiopia at approximately 8.59 million US dollars in 2024, while Ethiopian exports to the Czech Republic stood at around 7.77 million US dollars. According to him, these figures highlight the need to elevate economic cooperation to a higher level.

Ambassador Yohannes also pointed to Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms designed to attract foreign investment, improve trade performance, and strengthen the tourism sector.

He noted that reforms in the financial sector are addressing key investor concerns, particularly foreign exchange constraints.

He further outlined a range of investment incentives offered by the Ethiopian government, including tax exemptions and duty-free imports for machinery, equipment, construction materials, spare parts, raw materials, and vehicles.

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Key priority sectors for investment include agriculture and agro-processing, textiles and garments, leather and leather products, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy (both grid and off-grid systems), mining, and public-private partnerships.

Concluding his remarks, he called on participants to actively engage, share ideas, and build stronger business networks to further advance economic relations between Ethiopia and the Czech Republic.