Africa: Addis Ababa At Heart of Africa's Digital Future As ASMIS 2026 Gains Momentum

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa is fast emerging as a focal point for Africa's digital transformation, as momentum builds toward the highly anticipated African Social Media Influencers Summit 2026.

A high-level stakeholders' consultative meeting has set a bold and strategic tone for the summit, positioning Ethiopia's capital as a key platform for amplifying Africa's voice in the global digital space.

Scheduled for May 7-8, 2026, ASMIS 2026 will bring together influencers, content creators, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the continent to explore the future of Africa's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Organized by Pulse of Africa in collaboration with AGA-Tech Enterprise, the summit will be held under the theme "Creating Impact for a Better Africa."

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The two-day event is expected to serve as a landmark gathering, bridging Africa's most influential digital creators with media institutions, government stakeholders, and private sector leaders.

At its core, the summit aims to shape critical conversations around digital innovation, storytelling, and the growing power of online influence.

Speaking during the consultative meeting, Deputy CEO of Pulse of Africa, Fitsumeshet Shimelis emphasized that Africa's ongoing digital transformation presents a rare opportunity to redefine how the continent is perceived globally.

He noted that social media has evolved into a powerful storytelling tool, making it increasingly important for African voices to lead in shaping their own narratives.

"ASMIS 2026 is about amplifying authentic African stories," Fitsumeshet said, underscoring the summit's mission to empower creators and strengthen the continent's global communication capacity.

Echoing this vision, AGA-Tech Enterprise Head, Gemeda Olana, highlighted the growing momentum behind the summit, pointing to rising interest from influencers across Africa.

He stressed that ASMIS aims to promote responsible digital influence while fostering a sustainable and competitive creator ecosystem driven by innovation and creativity.

Participants at the consultative meeting also emphasized the importance of collaboration to ensure the summit delivers lasting impact. Their shared vision centers on elevating content quality, strengthening partnerships, and positioning Africa as a dynamic force in the global digital arena.

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Ultimately, ASMIS 2026 is being framed as a transformative initiative--one designed to unite Africa's digital voices, enhance storytelling power, and redefine the continent's presence on the world stage.