East Africa: Ethiopia's Green Legacy Sets Continental Benchmark for Climate-Resilient Growth - AGRA Board Chair

Addis Ababa — The Board Chair of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Hailemariam Dessalegn said that Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative is emerging as a model for building a climate-resilient economy across the continent.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, former Ethiopian Prime Minister and current AGRA Board Chair Hailemariam Dessalegn said Ethiopia's green development drive demonstrates how coordinated national efforts can address climate change while strengthening economic resilience.

He further noted that the country's strategy is anchored in cross-border and continental cooperation, helping align environmental sustainability with broader development goals across Africa.

The initiative shows how climate action can go hand in hand with economic transformation and food security, he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Hailemariam also emphasized that Ethiopia's approach plays a critical role in ensuring food security while preserving natural resources and tackling climate change in line with national commitments.

According to him, development efforts undertaken in recent years have delivered tangible progress, particularly through large-scale environmental restoration.

Hailemariam also further elaborated that the billions of tree seedlings planted nationwide are laying the foundation for sustainable agriculture while contributing to biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation.

Reaffirming the initiative's continental relevance, he noted Ethiopia's experience offers a practical example for other African countries seeking to build climate-resilient economies.

He also stressed the importance of sustaining gains through stronger post-planting care, emphasizing that planting alone is not enough; protecting and nurturing seedlings is essential to ensure long-term impact.

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Green Legacy initiative has mobilized millions of Ethiopians to plant more than 48 billion seedlings, supporting ecological restoration, enhancing biodiversity, and reinforcing food security.

The nationwide campaign stands as one of Africa's largest reforestation efforts, contributing to carbon reduction and strengthening long-term environmental and economic resilience.