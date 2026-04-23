East Africa: Ethiopia Urges Unified BRICS Vision At Think Tanks Conference

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is urging closer coordination and a more unified policy direction among BRICS members as it expands its engagement with the group.

The East African nation is also stressing that research collaboration, sustained dialogue, and people-to-people ties will be essential in shaping effective collective action among member states.

The call was made at the opening of the third BRICS Think Tanks Council Ethiopia Conference in Bahir Dar.

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Speaking at the opening session, Ambassador Minilik Alemu, Social Policy Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of the forum in strengthening mutual understanding among member and partner countries.

He noted that the platform is essential for aligning policy perspectives ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit, stressing that shared analysis and academic engagement can help reinforce common positions on global and development issues.

According to him, the recommendations from the BTTC serve as critical inputs into key outcome documents, including the Summit Declaration.

"Our conference is vital for coordinating our understanding and formulating a unified position," the ambassador said, stressing the need for "balanced and practical contributions" to guide the 2026 BRICS Summit outcomes.

Ethiopia's accession to BRICS in 2024 has been described as a significant milestone in its long-standing pursuit of multilateral diplomacy and broader global engagement.

Ambassador Minilik Alemu elaborated that the country's membership reflects core foreign policy priorities, particularly efforts to strengthen South-South cooperation and deepen partnerships in development finance, technology transfer, and trade expansion.

He also underlined Ethiopia's recent admission into the New Development Bank as an important achievement, saying it is expected to improve access to infrastructure financing and enhance the country's participation in BRICS-led economic cooperation frameworks.

Since joining the bloc, Ethiopia has taken what he called "sustained and concrete steps" to engage actively in BRICS initiatives. He further indicated that Addis Ababa aims to reinforce its role within the group, especially in the lead-up to India's 2026 BRICS presidency.

Beyond government engagement, Ambassador Minilik emphasized the importance of the "people-to-people" pillar of BRICS cooperation, which involves think tanks, civil society, media, business communities, academia, and cultural sectors.

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The Ambassador further noted that Ethiopian institutions have already begun forging stronger ties with their counterparts across BRICS countries, contributing to policy dialogue and academic collaboration.

He also highlighted the growing role of research and expert dialogue in shaping Ethiopia's engagement within BRICS. Platforms such as academic forums and think tank exchanges were described as essential in producing evidence-based policy recommendations that reflect diverse national experiences.

"These deliberations provide a solid intellectual foundation that enhances the credibility and effectiveness of BRICS cooperation in addressing complex global challenges," he said.

Ambassador Minilik further called attention to the need for effective communication strategies to promote BRICS engagement and manage public expectations.

He further noted that institutions such as the BRICS Business Council, think tanks, and media organizations must take a leading role in communicating Ethiopia's priorities both domestically and internationally.

As Ethiopia prepares to deepen its role within BRICS, the conference is expected to contribute to shaping forward-looking policy guidance and strengthening the country's influence within the bloc's evolving framework.

The two-day conference is organized by the Ethiopian Institute of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Bahir Dar University.