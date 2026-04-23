Ethiopia Secures Strong U.S. Backing for Bishoftu International Airport Project

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has secured strong backing from U.S. government agencies, leading financial institutions, and major industry players for the landmark Bishoftu International Airport, marking a significant step toward advancing one of Africa's largest aviation infrastructure projects.

The support was confirmed following a high impact financing roadshow in Washington, the Ministry of Finance said, underscoring growing international confidence in Ethiopia's reform driven economic trajectory.

Senior U.S. officials expressed firm confidence in Ethiopia's push toward a more open, private sector led economy, pointing to improved macroeconomic performance and a promising growth outlook.

The Bishoftu International Airport is positioned as a bankable, high impact investment expected to transform Africa's connectivity, unlock trade flows, and strengthen Ethiopia's position as a global aviation and logistics hub, anchoring the continent more firmly within international networks.

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The project also represents a major Ethiopia-U.S. commercial partnership, designed to deliver mutual value while creating significant opportunities for U.S. companies and financial institutions.

It reflects a convergence of strategic interests, commercial potential, and development impact.

Officials noted that the airport will serve as a cornerstone for expanded economic cooperation, reinforcing longstanding bilateral ties and advancing shared priorities.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide said, "The Bishoftu International Airport is a national priority with global impact, designed to unlock trade, investment, and connectivity across Africa and beyond. The strong engagement in Washington underscores confidence in Ethiopia's economic future."

Anchored by Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's leading global carrier, the project is supported by growing passenger and cargo demand.

Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tassew said, "Our collaboration with U.S. partners has been central to the Airlines' global success. This project builds on that foundation, positioning us to meet rising demand and further strengthen Addis Ababa as a leading aviation hub."

Vice President for Finance at the African Development Bank, Hassatou N'Sele, emphasized the project's continental significance.

"This is a bankable, high impact project with strong fundamentals. Bishoftu Airport will drive regional integration, boost competitiveness, and catalyze sustainable growth across Africa," she said.

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Discussions in Washington resulted in concrete progress on financing structures and implementation pathways, providing practical, solution-oriented inputs and accelerating momentum toward execution.

Officials said strong U.S. backing, robust private sector interest, and aligned institutional support mark a major milestone in advancing one of Africa's most ambitious aviation projects.