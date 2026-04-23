Ethiopia: 3rd Annual BRICS Think Tanks Council Conference Kicks Off in Bahir Dar

-- The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) and Bahir Dar University (BDU) are co-hosting the 3rd Annual BRICS Think Tanks Council (BTTC) Conference from April 22-23, 2026, in Bahir Dar, Amhara Region.

According to IFA, this year's theme is "The Prospect of BRICS and Ethiopia's Priorities." The conference aims to address significant issues relevant to BRICS nations and Ethiopia's strategic position within the group.

Key topics include climate leadership, artificial intelligence, trade, and investment.

These discussions are crucial for fostering collaboration among BRICS member states and enhancing Ethiopia's role on the global stage.

The program features presentations of research papers that align with the thematic areas. This will provide a platform for sharing insights and fostering academic discourse.

High-level government officials, academics, and distinguished guests are attending this prestigious gathering, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

The event promises to be an enriching experience, paving the way for future collaborations and initiatives within the BRICS framework.