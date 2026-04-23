East Africa: Ethiopia Well-Positioned to Lead Regional Mediation, Contribute to Regional Stability - Influential Media Figure

Addis Ababa — Founder and Director of the influential "Abay Kings" media outlet, Ustaz Jamal Bashir, has noted that Ethiopia possesses the political credibility and diplomatic capacity to play a constructive mediating role in addressing some of the world's most volatile crises as well as contributing more effectively to regional stability and security.

He highlighted the country's potential contribution to easing rising tensions linked to the confrontation involving Israel and the United States on one side, and Iran on the other, as well as its role in promoting stability in the Red Sea region.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, Jamal Bashir said Addis Ababa maintains balanced and pragmatic relations with a wide range of regional and international actors involved in these tensions.

This includes countries directly affected by military escalation in the Gulf alongside Ethiopia's steady diplomatic ties with both Iran and Israel.

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The media figure emphasized that this broad and carefully managed network of relationships places Ethiopia in a strong position to act as a credible and acceptable mediator.

Jamal pointed out Ethiopia's previous contributions to regional peace efforts -- particularly in Sudan -- as evidence of its diplomatic influence.

He further underlined that the Ethiopian leadership, under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has succeeded in expanding strategic partnerships with Arab nations and key international players such as Turkey, India, and Pakistan.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the country has further strengthened its external relations, building distinguished partnerships with Arab nations, as well as with Turkey, India, and Pakistan."

These relationships, he said, enhance Ethiopia's ability to play a constructive and conciliatory role within an increasingly complex global landscape.

Furthermore, Jamal stressed the importance of Ethiopia's deeper engagement in both security and economic dynamics related to critical maritime routes.

Ethiopia should secure access to the Red Sea and establish a presence that enables it to contribute more effectively to regional stability and security, he said.

According to him, Ethiopia historically possessed a capable naval presence and accumulated considerable experience in the Red Sea.

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"Today, as the Red Sea faces growing security threats--particularly around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Ethiopia's historical familiarity and strategic interests position it as a potential contributor to regional stability. In this context, the country's renewed efforts to re-engage with the sea and re-establish a presence along the Red Sea appear increasingly timely."

Warning about escalating security threats, including piracy and the activities of armed groups such as Al-Shabaab and the Houthis, the media figure noted that these are creating an increasingly complex security landscape that demands stronger regional coordination and collective responses.

In this regard, Ethiopia is capable of helping to "de-escalate destabilizing developments in the region" through a balanced diplomatic and security approach--one that reflects its rising regional influence and strategic importance within Africa and beyond.