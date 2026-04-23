East Africa: Ethiopia Advances Bold Path Toward Climate-Compatible Development

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is strengthening its path toward climate-resilient development, demonstrating measurable progress through a comprehensive and integrated national strategy, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

By aligning mitigation and adaptation efforts, the country is positioning itself as a regional leader in sustainable growth.

Central to this progress is Ethiopia's ambitious environmental restoration campaign, the Office noted in a social media post.

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Through initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, curbing deforestation, and expanding forest cover, the country has planted more than 48 billion seedlings under its flagship Green Legacy Initiative.

These efforts are complemented by improvements in water management systems and the adoption of climate-smart agriculture, contributing to enhanced food security and stronger rural resilience.

Urban development is also undergoing a green transformation. Investments in riverfront rehabilitation, eco-friendly infrastructure, and non-motorized transport systems are reshaping cities and promoting harmony between urban areas and natural ecosystems.

At the national level, expanded irrigation using surface and groundwater resources, alongside the introduction of climate-resilient crops and improved livestock systems, is strengthening nutritional security and agricultural sustainability.

In the energy sector, Ethiopia continues to expand renewable power generation, reinforcing its role as a key driver of industrial growth and the transition to electric mobility.

According to the Office, these efforts are being implemented through strategic national and international frameworks, including long-term low-emission development strategies and climate adaptation plans aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Together, they are laying a strong foundation for a greener and more resilient future.

Far from being merely a response to climate challenges, Ethiopia's strategy represents a forward-looking blueprint that integrates sustainability into the core of its development agenda for generations to come.