Ethiopia Advancing Integrated Service Delivery With Launch of Mesob Mobile Service - PM Abiy

22 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized the need for a cultural transformation in the national service delivery framework.

He stated that such a shift is essential for improving the overall efficiency and accessibility of services.

As part of the government's five development pillars, technology has been embraced as a crucial enabler in the service sector, PM Abiy posted on his social media.

The Prime Minister highlighted the implementation of a one-stop center approach to service delivery, which has begun to yield positive results.

The success of the MESOB services demonstrates the value of this integrated model.

The Prime Minister noted that the high level of satisfaction achieved through these services underscores the necessity for further expansion.

Today, the launch of the MESOB mobile service was announced, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing service delivery.

This initiative aims to provide citizens with more efficient access to essential services.

PM Abiy further reiterated the government's dedication to expanding integrated services.

The goal is to ensure meaningful time savings for citizens and to make the most effective use of resources in service delivery across the nation.

Read the original article on ENA.

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